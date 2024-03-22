MLB Opening Day is fast approaching for teams not named the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Diego Padres, and Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde has revealed his pitching rotation, per Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun:

“The Orioles’ rotation is set, per Brandon Hyde: 1. Corbin Burnes — opening day 3/28 2. Grayson Rodriguez — 3/30 vs. Angels 3. Tyler Wells — 3/31 vs. Angels 4. Dean Kremer — 4/1 vs. Royals 5. Cole Irvin — 4/2 vs. Royals”

Let's take a look at the Orioles' five starters.

Corbin Burnes

It's no surprise that Burnes is the Opening Day starter against the Los Angeles Angels. Acquired from the Brewers in a blockbuster trade just two weeks before the start of spring training, Burnes was brought in to be the staff ace.

The 29-year-old right-hander was one of the most productive MLB pitchers in 2023. He earned a WHIP of 1.07, which ranked him fifth in the league. Moreover, he threw 200 strikeouts to go with a 3.39 ERA and a W-L of 10-8. His presence takes a well-built Orioles team to a higher level.

Grayson Rodriguez

After struggling early in the Orioles' season as a rookie last year, Rodriguez started putting things together in the second half. The former top prospect has electric stuff and often clocks into the triple digits with his fastball. On the season, Rodriguez went 7-4 with a 4.35 ERA in 122 innings for Baltimore. He's struggled a bit with his control in spring training, issuing seven walks in 11 innings of work, but, as long as he can find his command, Rodriguez is an excellent no. 2 starter for the team.

Tyler Wells

One surprising top performer from the Orioles' pitching rotation last season was 28-year-old Tyler Wells. After the All-Star break, Wells struggled to find his rhythm and ended up being sent down to the minors – where he quickly rebounded. Wells went 7-6 in 2023, but did manage a respectable 3.64 ERA in his 118 innings of work.

There had been speculation that Wells would be converted to a long reliever this season, but instead, after putting up a 1.69 ERA so far this spring, he will be the Orioles' no. 3 starter.

Dean Kremer

Kremer went 13-5 for the Orioles last season, chewing up 172 innings in 32 starts. After a 2022 season that saw him with a solid 3.23 ERA, that number ballooned to 4.12 last year. While he did allow 27 home runs last season, Kremer is a solid back-of-the-rotation pitcher for Baltimore and could really thrive in that spot without the pressure of being a frontline starter.

Cole Irvin

Acquired from the Oakland Athletics in January of 2023, Irvin struggled last season for the Orioles. He went 1-4 with a 4.42 ERA in his 12 starts. After pitching 178.1 and 181 innings in the last two seasons for the A's, Irving ended up splitting his time between starting and relief duties in Baltimore. He has struggled a bit in spring training, with a 7.30 ERA in his four starts.