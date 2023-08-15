The Baltimore Orioles have emerged as arguably the best team in the American League, and former top prospect Grayson Rodriguez threw an impressive outing against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday to help move the team to 74-45 on the year.

Grayson Rodriguez threw seven innings, gave up one run and struck out six against the Padres. Orioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn spoke about Rodriguez's performance.

“Unbelievable. Electric stuff, obviously,” Ryan O'Hearn said, via Jake Rill of MLB.com. “From my angle, it's cool to see just how effortless it looks. But he was mixing it up, throwing strikes with all his pitches, attacking guys.”

Although Rodriguez had struggled earlier in this season, his potential was always very high, and he could become the ace of the Orioles' pitching staff one day. Rodriguez throws around 100 MPH, and he opened up on how he is throwing so hard at this point of the season despite throwing the most innings he has thrown in his life.

“Just the summertime, I guess,” Rodriguez said, via Rill. “Ever since 2019, in Low-A [Delmarve] to [Double-A] Bowie to everywhere else, I think August has been my best month for velo. So we're going to keep that going, and, hopefully, we're going to carry that into September and when October gets here.”

The Orioles are trying to hold off the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East, and could potentially catch the Atlanta Braves for the best overall record in MLB and home field advantage throughout the playoffs. Rodriguez could be a big part of that down the stretch.