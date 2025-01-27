While the Baltimore Orioles preemptively signed Tyler O'Neill, they still had to watch Anthony Santander join their divisional rival Toronto Blue Jays. As they look to replace Santander's production, the Orioles have brought in another intriguing outfielder.

Baltimore has signed Dylan Carlson to a one-year, $975,000 contract, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. He can earn another $25,000 – making the deal worth $1 million – with 200 plate appearances.

Carlson saw 265 plate appearances over 96 games between the St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays in 2024. He turned that opportunity into a .209 batting average with three home runs, 25 RBI and two stolen bases.

The outfielder's numbers have been on a downward spiral since his breakout season with the Cardinals in 2021. That year, Carlson hit .266 with 18 home runs and 65 RBI, all career-highs. While the Orioles know they aren't likely to get that kind of production, Baltimore is still confident Carlson can be a strong piece in the outfield rotation.

That outfield is expected to be occupied by O'Neill in left, Cedric Mullins in center and Colton Cowser in right. The latter two have become staples in Baltimore while O'Neill is the Orioles' big ticket free agent thus far. Still, injuries will occur during a 162-game season. So will slumps and overall ineffectiveness.

In those moments, Dylan Carlson will be their for some extra security. He has ample experience playing all three outfield positions, meaning Baltimore can be versatile in how they utilize him. The fact they gave him a major league deal shows how much the O's wanted to add him to the roster.

It's not like Carlson will suddenly make Baltimore World Series favorites. However, he is a sensible depth addition for a team with real playoff aspirations. Fans will still be clamoring for the team to do more, but for now Carlson at least gives the Orioles some extra depth after Santander's departure.