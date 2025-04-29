The Baltimore Orioles are adding another player to their injured list with veteran catcher Gary Sanchez joining Tyler O'Neill and others. Manager Brandon Hyde will lean more on catcher Adley Rutschman and others to keep the team's offense afloat. The team is under pressure to overcome a nightmare-ish start to the Orioles' season.

Sanchez spoke with reporters about the wrist injury that will sideline him for the foreseeable future. He didn't specify when the initial injury happened but that he was suffering with it for weeks, according to Baltimore Sun writer Matt Weyrich. This helps explain why Sanchez is off to a 3-for-30 start to the season with 12 strikeouts and one walk.

He felt the injury the most at the “point of contact” in his swing, which hampered his ability to swing the bat. Sanchez will miss at least 10 days, but there is not a clear timetable for his return to the lineup. Unfortunately for Hyde, he needs to figure out how to be without an experienced bat and veteran presence moving forward.

Young Orioles will miss Gary Sanchez's veteran presence

He was an under-the-radar signing for Baltimore when Sanchez joined the Orioles in the offseason. His start to the 2025 season is underwhelming, but his career numbers are a tantalizing prospect for a team looking to return to the postseason.

At the minimum, Sanchez provides Hyde a veteran backup to turn to when Rutschman needs a break behind the plate. He has a solid relationship with most of the pitching staff, something that becomes more important as the playoffs get closer. However, the Orioles will have to do without him.

At a time where winning the division title means more than ever, Baltimore can't afford to be without anyone. They are in the middle of a three-game series against their AL East rival New York Yankees, coming off a win on Monday.

Not having Sanchez hurts the Baltimore Orioles, but they hope they can rally together and turn around their disappointing start to their season as they await his return.