Baltimore Orioles infielder Jordan Westburg is dealing with an injury. As a result, he is currently not participating in spring training activities. Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner provided the latest report on the situation.

“Orioles infielder Jordan Westburg is unable to participate currently, manager Craig Albernaz said. He declined to say whether it’s Westburg’s elbow or oblique. He said Westburg is being evaluated,” Kostka wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Orioles are dealing with multiple concerns at the moment, as Jackson Holliday is also recovering from an injury. Baltimore is hoping to compete this season. However, they will need to avoid too much injury trouble in order to make that happen.

For now, the focus is on spring training and doing everything they can to either keep guys healthy or help players return from injury as soon as possible.

Updates will continue to be provided on Westburg's injury situation as they are made available.

What Jordan Westburg brings to Orioles

Westburg, 27, has played with the O's since 2023. He earned an All-Star selection in 2024, but Westburg has yet to appear in more than 107 games in a single season at the MLB level.

He has been fairly productive while on the field. For his career, he holds a slash line of .264/.312/.456. In 2024, he hit 18 home runs. Westburg also recorded 17 long balls a season ago despite playing in only 85 games.

His power is enticing. If Westburg manages to play in a full season at some point, it would not be surprising to see him end up hitting 30 home runs.

For now, the focus is on his spring training injury concern. The Orioles are hoping he can return sooner rather than later.