The Baltimore Orioles added pitching depth on Saturday, acquiring right-hander Cody Poteet from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash considerations. The 30-year-old was designated for assignment by the Cubs just days earlier to make room for Brad Keller on the 40-man roster. Poteet will report to Triple-A Norfolk, and the Orioles' 40-man roster now stands at 39.

Though a low-profile transaction, the trade adds meaningful depth to an Orioles pitching staff currently dealing with a string of injuries. Baltimore is without Grayson Rodriguez, Trevor Rogers, Chayce McDermott, Kyle Bradish, and Tyler Wells—all key rotation arms—making Poteet a timely addition.

Originally a fourth-round pick by the Marlins in 2015, Poteet debuted with Miami in 2021. His initial stint in the majors as a starter was uneven, producing a 4.99 ERA over seven starts. But in a swingman role in 2022, he improved, posting a 3.86 ERA in 28 innings across 12 appearances before undergoing Tommy John surgery late that year.

After missing most of 2023 while rehabbing, Poteet signed with the Yankees and quietly impressed in limited duty. He logged a 2.22 ERA over 24 1/3 innings in 2024, and a 3.40 ERA in 13 Triple-A starts, flashing promise as a depth piece.

Orioles continue to add depth as the 2025 season is in full swing

In December, Poteet was part of the trade that sent Cody Bellinger to the Yankees. That deal, largely seen as a salary dump by the Cubs, brought Poteet to Chicago while clearing Bellinger’s contract from their books. The Cubs had reshaped their outfield with Kyle Tucker and rising star Pete Crow-Armstrong, making Bellinger expendable.

However, Poteet never got a chance to contribute in Chicago. With the Cubs' rotation depth and the return of Javier Assad looming, the club opted to DFA Poteet before Opening Day. Now, just a few months after being acquired, he’s on the move again.

For the Orioles, this is a low-risk, high-upside move. Poteet offers flexibility as an optionable arm who can serve in either a starting or long-relief role. While the Orioles’ current rotation—featuring Zach Eflin, Charlie Morton, Tomoyuki Sugano, Dean Kremer, and Cade Povich—remains intact, injuries have thinned their depth considerably. Poteet could step in if another starter goes down or slot into the bullpen in a multi-inning role.

Veteran swingman Albert Suarez is currently the next man up, but Poteet gives manager Brandon Hyde another layer of protection—something every contender needs during a 162-game grind.

From Chicago’s side, the move raises familiar frustrations among fans. The Cubs offloaded a productive player in Bellinger for financial flexibility but haven’t reinvested that savings into the roster. “So, all in all, Chicago traded away their productive outfielder for money,” Jesse Rogers of ESPN noted, pointing out that the return essentially amounted to cash—and little else.

Unless the Cubs turn around and make aggressive upgrades at the trade deadline, the optics of this series of moves will continue to draw criticism. For now, the Orioles get a versatile arm, and Poteet gets his third team in four months—hoping this stop might offer some stability.