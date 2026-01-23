The Baltimore Orioles suffered through a brutal season in 2025, and that did not sit well with the team's management, the players or Orioles fans. The Orioles had been American League playoff participants in 2023 and '24, and most observers believed the team was going to be a postseason contender once again.

Instead, the season got off to a dreadful start and the team was quickly buried in the American League East cellar. A look at the roster reveals that the Orioles still have three potential superstars in catcher Adley Rutschman, shortstop Gunnar Henderson and 2nd baseman Jackson Holliday to reverse their situation.

However, the Orioles knew that additions had to be made, and they made key headlines when they signed slugger Pete Alonso away from the New York Mets to anchor the middle of the lineup.

Alonso wants to lead Orioles to World Series

Alonso is the Mets all-time home run leader and he has made the Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game his personal playground. Alonso says he is happy to have joined the Orioles and he has high hopes for the future. He wants to bring the team a World Series title.

“It’s not just this organization, but people in this city,” Alonso said. “They want it so bad. For me, I want to win a championship. I want to do whatever it takes.”

The 31-year-old Alonso is a 7-year veteran, having played his entire career with the Mets. He has already hammered 264 home runs in his career and he passed Darryl Strawberry last season to jump to the top of the Mets' all-time HR list.

Alonso belted 53 home runs to lead the National League as a rookie in 2019, and he has never hit fewer than 34 home runs in a full season. He has also shown that he is a dynamic run producer, as he had 126 runs batted in last season. That marked the 4th time in his career that he has exceeded the century mark in RBI.