The banged-up Baltimore Orioles are starting to show signs of life after a dismal first month of the season, but they could still use healthy ballplayers and an offensive spark. Infielder Coby Mayo will have the opportunity to provide both for the foreseeable future. The O's are recalling up the No. 12 prospect in baseball to their big-league roster, per The Baltimore Sun's Matt Weyrich.

This news comes amid Ramon Urias' hamstring tightness. The 2022 Gold Glove winner and dependable contact hitter was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game versus the Kansas City Royals, leaving his injury status up in the air. Regardless of what the organization decides to with Urias, Mayo is receiving a solid opportunity to carve out a meaningful role for himself in Baltimore.

He was 4-for-41 with no extra-base hits in his first stint with the Orioles last year. The 2020 fourth-round draft pick struck out nearly 48 percent of the time. A rough showing in spring training only reinforced the belief that Mayo was not ready for MLB action. He is displaying noteworthy power in Triple-A Norfolk, however, hitting six home runs and slugging .523 through 28 games with the Tides.

The 23-year-old's progression, coupled with Baltimore's desperation, is opening the door for him in The Show. How he performs upon re-entering it could greatly affect his career trajectory. Coby Mayo must embody much more discipline at the dish this time around and trust in his approach. Given the 2024 struggles, a swift turnaround is unreasonable to expect. Unfortunately, though, these are unreasonable times.

Can the Orioles survive the storm?

The O's sit in last place in the American League East with a 13-18 record. Jordan Westburg, Colton Cowser, Zach Eflin, Grayson Rodriguez and Tyler O'Neill are all on the injured list. Ramon Urias could possibly join them imminently. Despite the avalanche of adversity that has engulfed Camden Yards, Baltimore has won three of its last four games, winning a key series versus the New York Yankees and shutting out the Royals 3-0 on Friday night.

Mayo will try to help the Orioles maintain their momentum this weekend. Maybe his potential emergence could serve as a bright side in what has been an overall dark start to the 2025 campaign. Stay tuned.