The Baltimore Orioles were viewed as potential World Series contenders going into last season. The team had seen monumental growth in back-to-back seasons in 2022 and 2023. After a well-executed rebuild, the Orioles went from 52 wins to 83 wins in 2022, which was followed by another leap up to 101 wins and an ALDS appearance in 2023. They regressed some in 2024, but that was expected to be just a growing pain before a massive 2025 season. Unfortunately, that is not how things panned out, as Baltimore was arguably the most disappointing team in baseball last season.

The Orioles went just 75-87 and fell back down to the bottom of the AL East standings. The team is loaded with star prospects-turned major leaguers. They even had the number one prospect in three straight seasons between Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, and Jackson Holliday. It didn't prevent the entirety of the young core from underperforming last season, though.

Because of that, the entire roster has something to prove in 2026. This team has some of the highest potential in all of baseball, but the youngsters need to show that their elite prospect labels can actually translate to major league success. Of all these Orioles players with something to prove, whose reputation is most on the line?

Adley Rutschman is the Orioles player with the most to prove

The Orioles' recent underperforming has coincided with Rutschman not playing up to expectations. The 2019 first overall pick was one of the most highly touted catcher prospects ever, and he lived up to the expectations early in his career. He cruised through the minor leagues and burst onto the scene once reaching the majors.

Rutschman was second in Rookie of the Year voting in 2022 despite not playing the full season. He had a 5.4 WAR in his first year, proving that the sky was the limit for what he could accomplish in years to come. Rutschman then established himself as one of the best players in baseball as a sophomore. In year two, the Oregon State product hit .277 for 20 home runs en route to a ninth-place MVP run. Having such elite hitting from a backstop is a true luxury, especially because Rutschman showed advanced framing and blocking ability.

Rutschman would go on to earn a second All-Star nod in 2024, but his offensive production fell off the rails during the back half of the season. His numbers only got worse in 2025. Most recently, Rutschman batted just .220 and had only nine home runs, a huge fall from grace from a couple of years prior.

Without Rutschman performing at his best, Baltimore's ceiling is somewhat capped. He has an elite prospect nipping at his heels, too. Samuel Basallo is arguably the best catcher prospect in baseball right now, and he is ready for a full-time role this season. While the two are expected to split time behind home plate while rotating in at designated hitter and first base, Rutschman can still prove that he should be the everyday catcher.

Basallo's presence may help keep Rutschman fresh, too. He had IL stints last year for hamstring injuries in both legs. The defense is still solid; he just needs to get the bat back on track.

Rutschman is far from the only player with something to prove this spring training. Pete Alonso needs to show he was worth the huge contract, Jordan Westburg needs to get healthy, Henderson has to return to form as a top 10 player in baseball, and the entire pitching staff needs to prove that not signing one of the top free agent starters wasn't a mistake by the Orioles. Ultimately, it is Rutschman with the most on the line, though.