The Boston Red Sox have made significant changes this offseason, but they still have key decisions to finalize if they want to maximize their 2025 roster. With third base, first base, and the lineup’s balance in focus, here are three moves the Red Sox must make before Opening Day.

Move Rafael Devers to first base, Alex Bregman to third base

The Red Sox need to acknowledge the inevitable: Rafael Devers' long-term future isn’t at third base. While Devers has been a staple at the hot corner, his defense has remained below average, and his bat would be just as valuable at first base. Instead of forcing Gold Glove third baseman Alex Bregman to shift to second base, Boston should move Devers across the diamond and let Bregman take over at third.

Devers has pushed back against the idea, insisting, “I think it’s Raffy Devers' position. I think he’s the third baseman” (via MassLive). However, as ESPN’s Jeff Passan noted, a move off third base is inevitable: “He’s going to move off third base. I don’t know if it’s going to be on Opening Day this year or in June, but it will happen.”

This change would upgrade the team’s infield defense, especially with Trevor Story set to return at shortstop, and allow Bregman to play his natural position. Devers, meanwhile, could extend his career by avoiding the defensive struggles that have plagued him.

Trade Triston Casas for a prospect haul from the Mariners

If Devers moves to first base, Triston Casas becomes the odd man out. While Casas has been one of Boston’s most promising young hitters, injuries and inconsistency have raised concerns about his long-term future. His increased strikeout rate (31.7% in 2024) and defensive limitations make him expendable—especially if the Red Sox can land a strong prospect package from the Seattle Mariners.

Casas’ .241/.337/.462 slash line last season showed promise but wasn’t enough to cement him as an untouchable piece in Boston’s lineup. With the Mariners in desperate need of a first baseman and boasting a strong farm system, a deal makes sense for both sides. Boston can capitalize on Casas’ value, adding high-upside talent while reshaping their infield for the future.

Even Casas himself seems to understand the possibility of a trade, stating, “I love Boston … but if it’s elsewhere, I just feel like March 28, no matter where it’s at, I’m going to be playing major league games” (MassLive). The Red Sox need to pull the trigger and turn Casas into long-term assets.

Sign Mark Canha to add a right-handed bat

After securing Bregman and reshaping the infield, the Red Sox still need another reliable right-handed bat. Mark Canha is a perfect fit. The soon-to-be 36-year-old veteran may not be the power hitter he once was, but his .344 OBP in 2024 shows he remains a solid offensive contributor.

Last season, Boston struggled against left-handed pitching, and Canha’s 124 wRC+ against southpaws would immediately help balance the lineup. He also brings defensive versatility, capable of playing both corner outfield spots, first base, and designated hitter.

With Boston’s young core—including Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony—expected to make an impact soon, adding a steady veteran presence like Canha would provide depth and leadership while still giving the Red Sox lineup an edge.

The Red Sox have made big moves this offseason, but they’re not done yet. Moving Devers to first base, trading Casas for prospects, and signing Canha would round out the roster and put Boston in a much stronger position heading into 2025. Now, it’s up to the front office to make it happen.