The Boston Red Sox kicked off a weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays with a win on Friday. Every game counts as Red Sox manager Alex Cora tries to inspire his team to go on a run. However, Boston is shorthanded in the outfield with Wilyer Abreu waiting to return from injury. He will have to wait at least one more day to start with Nate Eaton filling his spot on Saturday.

Abreu has been out for more than a month with an oblique strain, robbing Cora of one of his better offensive players. The veteran outfielder has fought through a lengthy recovery to make it back onto the field. He is chomping at the bit to get going. However, the Red Sox training staff have not given him the green light to play just yet. Boston will be without him at least one more time.

The Red Sox hinted that Abreu could return on Saturday earlier this week. However, the outfielder needs a bit more time to make sure that his oblique will not be an issue as Boston tries to sneak into the postseason. Right now, Cora's team is the last American League Wild Card team with multiple squads lurking behind them in the standings. One losing streak could drop them out.

As a team, the Red Sox have a chance to make a deep run if they make it to the postseason. However, Cora needs all the help he can get in order to guide his team onto the field. Having Abreu back on the field would be a big help for the manager and his teammates. However, Boston hopes to win its second straight game against Tampa Bay with him waiting in the wings.

Abreu is an excellent two-way player that could unlock his team's potential. He may not be playing on Saturday, but he has a chance to lead his team on a late-season turnaround.