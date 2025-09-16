The Boston Red Sox enter a series against the Athletics on Tuesday hoping to get back on track. Red Sox manager Alex Cora watched another dominant performance from Aroldis Chapman secure a win on Monday, but Boston is under pressure with the playoffs looming. However, its manager might have Wilyer Abreu back in the lineup to replace Rob Refsnyder in the outfield.

Abreu has been out for almost a month thanks to a right calf strain. The outfielder left a hole in the Red Sox defense that Cora has scrambled to fill. However, he might not have to turn to other options for much longer. Abreu has progressed well throughout his recovery and is working his way back from the injured list. Cora hopes that he can come back sooner rather than later.

The Red Sox saw how much they miss Abreu over the weekend. Boston put up a disappointing effort against the New York Yankees until Garrett Crochet and Chapman saved the team on Sunday. With a half game lead over the Houston Astros in the American League Wild Card race, things are tight. Despite that, Cora is optimistic, according to MassLive's Christopher Smith.

Article Continues Below

“Alex Cora on Wilyer Abreu: ‘Wily hit yesterday. He was a little bit sore but not tight. I think it's more about the workload on Sunday. He walked in today and said he felt better. So we'll see what's on the table and see where we're at.' Cora said it's fair to say it's day to day (on returning from IL),” Smith said.

Boston hopes to get Abreu back in the outfield soon. In the meantime, Refsnyder and Co. need a good showing against the Athletics to regain some momentum. If the team can get back on track, they are a dangerous dark horse in the AL playoffs.