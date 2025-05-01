After the first 31 games of the 2025 season, the Boston Red Sox are 1.5 games behind the first-place New York Yankees in the AL East with a 17-14 record. Despite some early struggles, the Red Sox are rounding into form. The team welcomed Lucas Giolito back to the rotation Wednesday and vibes in Boston are positive.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora offered his assessment of the club after the first month of the season. “I like where we’re at,” Cora said, per Christopher Smith of MassLive. “I like where we’re going. We’ve just gotta be patient. It’s not pedal to the metal. It’s not. We have to be very patient with the group letting guys develop. The bullpen is becoming a weapon here. The starters now, we have to be patent,” Cora added.

The Red Sox are slowly heating up

The Red Sox have been patient thus far and the approach has paid off. All-Star slugger Rafael Devers got off to a slow start this season after he was forced to move from third base to designated hitter to accommodate free agent addition Alex Bregman. While he’s slashing just .217/.352/.417 he’s been red-hot of late, batting .353 with three home runs in his last four games.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox’s new third baseman has enjoyed a torrid start to the 2025 season. Bregman is having the best April of his career, according to MassLive. He’s slashing .333/.403/.593 and hit his seventh home run of the season and notched his 24th RBI in Wednesday night’s matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Leadoff hitter Jarren Duran, who stole home against the Guardians last week, is heating up as well and the top of Boston’s lineup is becoming formidable. “Those three guys together, like I said in spring training, it’s gonna be very dangerous,” Cora said via MassLive.

Giolito’s Red Sox debut has gone well through five innings. He’s held Toronto scoreless on three hits with a walk and seven strikeouts.

Cora also noted the importance of Brayan Bello’s return to the rotation. Bello started the season on the injured list with shoulder inflammation but he was able to make his 2025 debut on April 22. In two starts so far this year he’s gone 2-0 with a 3.27 ERA, adding a much-needed dependable extra arm to the Red Sox’s rotation.