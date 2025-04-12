The Boston Red Sox followed up their feel-good walk off win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday with a putrid 11-1 loss at the hands of the Chicago White Sox on Friday. Not much went right for the Red Sox in this one, and after the game, their manager Alex Cora did not hold back when discussing his team's performance.

The story of Boston's season so far has been their inability to drive in runs on a nightly basis. While that was an issue once again, it wasn't the only one. Sean Newcomb struggled on the mound once again, and defense behind the pitching staff was atrocious, as the team committed five errors, which contributed to five of Chicago's 11 runs. Cora made it clear after the game that everyone knew it was a “horrible” outing for the Red Sox.

“It’s a horrible night. We know it,” said Cora. “Everybody knows it (in) there (the clubhouse). It’s a horrible night in every aspect of the game.”

Alex Cora, Red Sox looking to bounce back after ugly loss to White Sox

With this loss, the Red Sox fell back below .500 as their roller-coaster ride to start the season has continued. While they have had big series wins against the Baltimore Orioles, they dropped three of four games against both the Blue Jays and Texas Rangers, and now, they got mopped by one of the worst teams in the league in Chicago.

Slow starts aren't impossible to overcome, but Boston needs to begin playing better in all three phases of the game if they want to make a postseason run like they are expected to after putting together a strong offseason of work. The Red Sox will be back in action on Saturday afternoon, where they will send Richard Fitts to the mound against their old friend Martin Perez as they look to push their record back up to .500.