The future is unquestionably bright for the Boston Red Sox. The team boasts three exciting prospects right on the cusp of their MLB debuts. And Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer aren’t just the Red Sox’s best minor leaguers. They’re considered among the best young players in all of baseball, ranking second, seventh and 12th respectively in MLB.com’s Top 100 Prospects list.

Campbell is a versatile defender, capable of playing the middle infield, outfield and even third base. However, the 6’3” 22-year-old MLB hopeful has risen the minor league ranks due to his ability to rake.

Such a unique baseball player deserves a unique athletic comparison. And that’s exactly what Red Sox manager Alex Cora gave him, comparing Campbell to Boston Celtics' forward Jaylen Brown.

“You look at Jaylen Brown on the court, it's different, [but] he gets it done… The way he moves is different from the other athletes in the NBA. Like, honestly, the first five days [of Spring Training], I'm like, ‘Who is [Campbell] as a baseball player?’ I’m like, ‘Jaylen Brown.’ It's different, you know, the way they run. But they glide and they move and they’re smooth,” Cora explained via Ian Browne of MLB.com.

Where does Kristian Campbell fit on the Red Sox?

When told of his manager’s unusual comp, Campbell seemed confused. “He's a really good player. He's an extremely good basketball player,” he said. But ultimately Campbell warmed to the idea. “Yeah, that's different, for sure… That's the first non-baseball one I’ve heard. That's actually really cool, in my opinion. It’s like, different, but still gets the job done,” he added, per MLB.com

Campbell played in 137 games over two seasons in the Red Sox farm system. He slashed an impressive .327/.439/.546 with 36 doubles, 21 home runs, 82 RBI, 103 runs scored and 27 stolen bases. While his bat is likely ready for the majors, Boston may not have a spot for him in the field after the Alex Bregman signing.

Bregman has embraced Boston’s prospects, bonding with them on bus trips and over meals. But with Rafael Devers unwilling to relinquish third base duties, Bregman will likely shift to second, where Campbell is best suited. Roman Anthony appears poised to get a spot in the outfield this season but where does that leave Campbell?

Time will tell when Campbell makes the major league club and where he’ll play when he does. But being fully stocked with quality players is a good problem to have. On paper, anyway.