The Boston Red Sox are going for the sweep of the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday after a big Game 2 11-7 win. While the playoff race is getting real in Boston, the Fenway faithful have been waiting on injury news all Wednesday long. Before the game, Alex Cora gave the update that fans were fearing. Red Sox rookie Roman Anthony is heading to the injured list with an oblique injury that could cost him 4-6 weeks.

“Alex Cora on Roman Anthony, speaking on WEEI Afternoons. ‘He's going on the IL. He has an oblique strain. Timetable, we don't know… Usually takes from 4-6 weeks,'” Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reported.

Anthony missed two games in early August with mid-back tightness. He came back quickly and was just as good as he was before, pushing the concern aside for about a month. But Anthony left the game in the fourth inning on Tuesday, re-lighting the flame and causing concern across Beantown.

Anthony is one of three prospects the Red Sox are counting on to be a part of their future. Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer have had their struggles and injuries this year that have prevented them from being a part of this season. But Anthony joined the Rookie of the Year race while batting lead-off in Boston.

There are 24 days left in the MLB regular season, so Anthony's timeline is not perfect. Four weeks from Wednesday is Game 2 of the American League Wild Card series, which could be the last game of Boston's season. There is no sense in rushing Anthony back, as he is the future of the team, but it could cost them a postseason run.

The Red Sox head west to face the Athletics and Arizona Diamondbacks. After that, they have a huge series at Fenway against the New York Yankees that could determine home-field advantage in the ALWC round.