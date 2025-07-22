Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman has truly been everywhere. Chapman is playing for his seventh Major League Baseball club, and he may have at least one more stop left in him. Chapman has been named a possible trade candidate for Boston, ahead of the July 31 MLB trade deadline.

Chapman was recently asked about possibly being moved, and he gave a somewhat mysterious answer.

“The team is in good shape,” Chapman said, per ESPN.

The reliever, who has frequently worked as closer, has 17 saves this season. Chapman also has a strong 1.15 ERA. Boston's pitchers have a 3.77 ERA collectively, which is good for 10th overall in Major League Baseball.

Boston had struggled for a good portion of the season so far, but the Red Sox have won a lot more frequently in recent weeks. The team is 54-48 on the year, and third in the American League East behind Toronto and New York.

The Red Sox feel good about where they are sitting in the AL right now

Chapman is one of several Red Sox players who is playing well right now. Boston's front office is adjusting their trade deadline plan, as a result of the team's recent success. Boston is expected to be a much more aggressive buyer than they were planning just a month ago.

“Throughout the whole year, we thought we had a really good team,” assistant general manager Paul Toboni said. “We were kind of waiting for it to click. That streak reconfirmed the thought that we had a good team.”

Before the All-Star break, the Red Sox had gone on a 10-game winning streak. Players say that was a moment that brought the team together.

“The run we went on before the All-Star break, it was good. We needed something like that to get us back in the mix, restore some confidence,” starting pitcher Lucas Giolito said. “Right now, staying in the present is important, but I don't think we have guys in this room too worried they're going to get dealt or anything anymore.”

Boston plays the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. The Red Sox lost a heartbreaking game to Philadelphia Monday night, when a catcher's interference call ended the game.