The Boston Red Sox technically improved their bullpen depth on Saturday, but it won't help them if they reach the 2025 postseason. According to Chris Cotillo of masslive.com, the Red Sox signed veteran relief pitcher John Brebbia to a minor league contract. However, since Brebbia signed in September, he won't be eligible for the postseason roster.

Brebbia will pitch in the minor leagues for now. Boston could promote him to the big league ball club at any point during the remainder of the regular season. If the Red Sox reach the playoffs, though, Brebbia will be unable to pitch with the team.

At this point in the season, relief depth is valuable. Brebbia could potentially make an impact within the next few weeks if Boston gives him an opportunity. So far in 2025, Brebbia has pitched for the Detroit Tigers and Atlanta Braves, recording a 7.71 ERA across 22 games pitched.

His numbers are far from ideal, but there was a time when Brebbia was one of the better relievers in the sport. He began his career with the St. Louis Cardinals and pitched well. Brebbia has since pitched for the San Francisco Giants, Chicago White Sox, Braves and Tigers.

For his career, Brebbia has pitched to a 4.04 ERA in 376 total appearances. A right-handed reliever, it will be interesting to see if he impacts the Red Sox's bullpen at some point in the regular season.

Boston is currently competing for a postseason spot. The Red Sox are 4.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for first place in the American League East division. Boston currently holds the No. 2 spot in the AL Wild Card, however.

The Red Sox are currently playing their rival, the New York Yankees, in a three-game series. New York earned a 4-1 victory on Friday night. Boston will attempt to bounce back on Saturday afternoon at 4:10 PM EST at Fenway Park.