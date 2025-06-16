The Boston Red Sox rattled the baseball world on Father's Day. Rafael Devers has a new home before the MLB trade deadline. The San Francisco Giants nabbed him in a blockbuster trade Sunday.

The deal grabbed the attention of baseball fans. Those fans started to lose their minds after the Giants completed the deal.

But the trade came with confusion. Chris Cortillo of MassLive.com cleared the air there following the epic deal.

“Rafael Devers did not demand a trade, a source with knowledge of the discussions says,” Cortillo posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Devers never wanted out, per Cortillo's words. But now the Giants created a new buzz for their fans after pulling off the move.

Could Rafael Devers face Red Sox soon with Giants?

Friday, June 20, just got more intriguing on both the Red Sox and Giants' schedule.

That's because both teams will face each other in a three-game series. With Devers inside his new home venue.

San Francisco hosts Boston at Oracle Park. Devers can swing against his old team for that interconference matchup.

Boston somehow pulled off the stunning trade after the 2-0 win over the rival New York Yankees. Which is now Devers' final game in the Red Sox hat and uniform.

Devers had three at-bat attempts in the Sunday contest. But he smacked a solo home run. Devers faced a 93 mph fastball on his HR attempt. The baseball sailed 375 feet above the “Green Monster” at left center during the Bottom of the fifth.

The veteran hitter leaves Boston with a 37-36 overall record, including a 22-17 mark at Fenway Park.

The native of Sanchez, Dominican Republic has blasted 15 homers. He's also batting .272 with 74 hits. He's driven 58 runners home off RBIs.

Devers' Giants debut isn't expected to be against the Red Sox next Friday. S.F. hosts the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday.