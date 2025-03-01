2025 feels like a season of increased expectations for the Boston Red Sox. After making a number of moves to improve the team, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has also done a good job rebuilding the Red Sox farm system. A number of prospects rose throughout their ranks, most notably outfielder Roman Anthony. When asked about how he was adapting to the big-league club in spring training, Anthony discussed the transition with MassLive's Christopher Smith.

‘”I think they (the Red Sox) do a pretty good job here of kinda letting us know pretty early and taking us through everything and teaching us about what goes on in Boston. But I think that’s what makes it such a fun place to play — is that people care so much, and that people are constantly talking,” Anthony said Saturday morning in the JetBlue Park clubhouse. “I know at least for myself, I love proving people wrong. I love feeding off of that. And I love the fact that Boston fans are always, even regardless of where your team is at or the record, they’re always passionate,'” wrote Smith on Saturday.

Anthony also discussed how he's become close with new additions Walker Buehler and Alex Bregman. Buehler was added to the rotation on a one-year deal after a star turn with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. Bregman was signed to a three-year deal to play second base, a position he hasn't played regularly in quite some time. He played third base with the Houston Astros, but current franchise star Rafael Devers mans the position for Boston. With all of these additions, can Anthony and other top prospects like Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer make their mark on the big-league club sooner rather than later?

Can Roman Anthony make Red Sox Opening Day roster?

Anthony, Campbell and Mayer are the future of the Red Sox. Their teammates know it. Breslow knows it. Boston manager Alex Cora knows it. Now it's time for the kids to prove themselves. So far, so good. Bregman in particular has taken the highly touted trio under his wing. The center fielder discussed how his relationship with the veteran star has grown.

“Anthony said he has learned a lot from the veterans this spring,” wrote Smith. “He said Alex Bregman “has really gone out of his way to take some time and get to know” him and Boston’s other two top prospects, Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell.”

The growth of these relationships must be music to the ears of both Breslow and Cora. If this current generation of Boston stars can team up with this next wave of rising talent, then perhaps a return to the postseason isn't so far-fetched at all right now. After all of the additions this offseason brought, now is the time for the Sox to make their grand re-entrance into the bright lights of October baseball.