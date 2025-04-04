It is clear as day that Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story has come around following a minor injury sustained in spring training. So much so that he helped introduce a new fun celebration when hitting a home run at Fenway Park.

It debuted after he smashed a 364-foot three-run homer over the Green Monster against the St. Louis Cardinals per B/R Walk Off.

Trevor Story goes YARD and we get introduced to the new Red Sox celly 😂 (via @RedSox) pic.twitter.com/taqyu1e3Nf — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) April 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Story was the first Red Sox player to usher in a new home run celebration for this season and perhaps beyond. Any player who hits a home run gets the honor of donning a Wally the Green Monster head in homage to the team mascot.

The celebration was the brainchild of Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran. After Story was the first, right fielder Wilyer Abreu followed suit with a homer and was the next to wear the head. As a result, the Red Sox jumped out to a 5-0 lead.

The Red Sox were hoping for a healthy Story after an injury-riddled 2024 season. For now, they got their wish and then some, with the vibrancy as an added little bonus.

Trevor Story continues the Red Sox home run tradition.

Story will forever be credited for beginning the new Red Sox home run celebration in 2025. Not only that, he is continuing a very recent tradition unique to Boston.

The Red Sox pioneered the “Laundry Cart Ride” celebration in 2022, thanks to catcher Kevin Plawecki. After a player hits a home run, he rides in a laundry cart through the dugout.

After Plawecki left the team, the team came up with the “Inflatable Dumbbell Curls” celebration, which was started by designated hitter Masataka Yoshida, also known as “Macho Man.” The player who hit a home run would walk through the dugout carrying inflatable dumbbells.

Now it is Story writing a new chapter in this story.