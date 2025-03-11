The oft-injured Boston Red Sox infielder Trevor Story is dealing with another ailment, but this one doesn't appear to be serious. The Red Sox scratched him from the lineup on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies with “mild upper back tightness,” according to MLB.com's Ian Browne. The move is precautionary.

Story, 32, has been with the Red Sox for three seasons but has yet to play 100 games in any of them as he's battled a UCL injury, shoulder injury and more. But through eight spring training games this year, Story has reminded fans what he's capable of. The two-time All-Star is hitting .458 in 25 plate appearances with two home runs and four doubles.

Just last weekend, Story told MLB.com's Bill Ladson that he's “feeling really good.”

“I’m feeling strong and healthy,” he said. “At the end of the day, to me, it’s about the preparation. I know I’m doing the right things to have a successful season. It’s been a good camp so far. The injuries have been a little freakish. It’s nothing I could outline.”

Story has played only 69 games over the last two seasons, hitting a combined .222 with a .630 OPS. He told Ladson that he's working on simplifying his swing and has improved his in-the-zone contact.

Trevor Story and Alex Bregman bring their ‘bromance' to the Red Sox' infield

When the Red Sox signed Alex Bregman, the expectation was that he would play second base and Rafael Devers would continue to hold down third. But Bregman is a much better third baseman than Devers is, and the former Houston Astro has manned the hot corner so far this spring.

Bregman and Story are longtime friends and pairing them together on the left side of the infield has furthered what Story called their “bromance.”

“Wherever he plays, he's going to solidify that spot. Gold Glover, he brings comfortability to that infield,” he told MLB insider Jared Carrabis. “The bromance is going great, man. We've had some history, he was recruiting me pretty hard for Houston, back in my free agency, and obviously I was doing the same. I told him the difference is, I got it done, you know.”

Bregman confirmed that the two were talking and lauded Story's winning mentality.

“We were definitely in conversation a lot, just talking ball man, he loves baseball, he loves to talk about how to get better, different advantages we can have, brings a pretty unique mindset having played in the postseason for eight straight years, nine, whatever,” he said. “He's a winner, man, and you can't get enough of those guys in your clubhouse.”