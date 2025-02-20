The Boston Red Sox have had quite the off-season. On paper, they went from being a subpar roster to arguably one of the more talented rosters in the American League. Much of that has to do with the Red Sox's addition of third baseman Alex Bregman.

Once Boston landed the former All-Star infielder, questions arose on who would start at the hot corner. After all, the Red Sox already have one of the best-hitting third-baseman in all of baseball, Rafael Devers. That prompted first baseman Triston Casas to stand up for Devers, all but calling the spot his.

“I think it’s Raffy Devers' position,” Casas said, per Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. “He’s done it for a really long time now. And I think he’s only getting better at that position. We have some grown men that need to iron things out.”

On Wednesday, Boston manager Alex Cora was asked his thoughts on Casas' comments.

“I played with guys who were very thoughtful in what they wanted to say and their opinions,” Cora said, as captured by Red Sox beat writer Chris Cotillo.

“I played with Curt (Schilling). He was very thoughtful and said his thing. People will express what they feel. Some people are going to agree, and some people aren’t going to agree. Some people are gonna like it. Others aren’t gonna like it. At the end, we like the first baseman. He’s gonna play, and he’s gonna hit.”

However they slice it, Boston will have one of the most talented infields in all of baseball.

Devers is a three-time All-Star and won the Silver Slugger Award in 2023. Bregman is a two-time All-Star who also won the Silver Slugger Award back in 2019. That same year, he finished second in AL MVP voting. But he is also coming off winning his first Gold Glove at third base last year.

However, Cora previously hinted at the idea of Bregman moving to second, though.

Casas and Trevor Story will fill out the rest of the infield. But it was not just the offense that was upgraded during the off-season.

The Red Sox traded for ace starting pitcher Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox.