Triston Casas isn't one to hold back. The Boston Red Sox' first baseman saw the rumors and speculation around Rafael Devers as a third baseman while Boston pursued and eventually landed Alex Bregman. And, with top infield prospects knocking on the door of the Major Leagues, there's bound to be some shuffling eventually.

Casas, however, made two things clear when meeting with the media on Tuesday: Devers is Boston's third baseman and the prospects should start the season in the minors.

“I think it’s Raffy Devers' position,” Casas said, per Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. “He’s done it for a really long time now. And I think he’s only getting better at that position. I think his defense is getting better every single year. We don’t know what the future holds but we know it holds Raffy Devers. So I think he’s gotta play defense. It’s going to keep him athletic. And he’s going to hit because of him being at third base.

That doesn't necessarily put the Red Sox in a bind, as manager Alex Cora said previously that he sees Bregman as a potentially great second baseman.

As for Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell — the top three prospects in the organization, who are all in Triple-A, Worcester is just fine to start.

“We have some grown men who need to iron things out and see what it is like when we are all healthy together,” he added, per MLB.com reporter Ian Browne.

Triston Casas wants to stay with Red Sox ‘forever'

The Red Sox drafted Casas in 2018 and he broke in with the big league club in 2022. Though he missed a big chunk of the 2024 season with an injury, he hit for a 1.027 OPS over the final two weeks of the season to help salvage a frustrating year. That comes after finishing third in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2023.

At 25 years old, he's been considered a trade chip for the Red Sox, though he hopes that storyline stays behind in the offseason.

“I want to be here forever, but forever is long for a lot of people,” he told WEEI on Monday. “So it might end a little sooner than later, but it is still going to be a long time.”

Casas is under team control until 2029, so unless he's traded, the odds of him landing elsewhere in the near future are slim. He's headed into his first season of arbitration, meaning if he stays healthy in 2025, he should see a significant pay bump next year.