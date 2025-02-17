The Boston Red Sox signed Alex Bregman to a three-year, $120 million contract with the plan of playing him at second base, but the move, along with the presence of top prospect Kristian Campbell, has many asking what the long-term plan is for Rafael Devers at third base. As he reports to Spring Training, Devers made it clear that he does not want to move off of third base, and he does not want to be a designated hitter, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.

When asked what he would do if the Red Sox insist Rafael Devers serves as the designated hitter, he said, “No.” Then he further said, “I'm a third baseman,” according to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic.

Manager Alex Cora responded to the questions surrounding the defensive alignment, and Devers' desire to play third.

“Different people here. There is a different leader here. Chaim is in St. Louis,” Cora said.

Chaim Bloom was fired in 2023, and Craig Breslow has since taken over as the front office leader. Cora indicates that the plan with Devers is not necessarily the same as it was with Bloom.

Bregman comes over after spending his career to this point as a third baseman with the Houston Astros. He was a very strong defensive third baseman in Houston, and his skills should translate at least somewhat well to second base. That will be important, knowing that Devers does not want to relinquish third base to him.

Devers is one of the more dangerous hitters in the game, but he does not grade out well at all at third base. Devers has never posted a DRS season better than -4 at third, and never a better season than -2 OAA at the position as well. Across the board, Devers grades out as a poor defensive third baseman.

Devers being unwilling to move off of third base creates a logjam, as Bregman is almost certainly sticking at second base for at least this season, and perhaps longer if he does not opt-out of his contract with the Red Sox. Campbell has been thought of as the eventual Red Sox second baseman. He is listed as a shortstop and outfield option as well, but Trevor Story is still on the roster and Marcelo Mayer is viewed as the next in line at that position.

In the outfield, the Red Sox have Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu currently on the roster, with it seen as an inevitability that Roman Anthony enters the picture in 2025 as well. The Red Sox could still elevate Campbell over Rafaela or Abreu, but it does make the defensive alignment and roster questions a bit more complicated.