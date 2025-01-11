While the Boston Red Sox could be in the market for Nolan Arenado, there also have been trade rumors involving first baseman Triston Casas. As the trade buzz surrounding Red Sox star in Casas has been around for a while, he would speak about the speculation to the media.

Casas spoke to the media on Saturday at Fenway Park where he spoke candidly about the rumors that have been swirling around about him since the end of the season. He would say that it is “part of the business” and even mentioned that for a good enough return, it could be in Boston's “best interest to move myself” according to NESN.

“I try not to get too caught up in it,” Casas said. “I feel like that’s part of the business of baseball is checking in on players, seeing what kind of value you can get back. You never know what kind of haul you can get for a player or how much another organization values somebody. It might be in the best interest to move myself or anybody really if there’s a good enough package.”

“I think checking in and other teams asking about me, I see it as a positive,” Casas continued. “Maybe somebody else sees value in myself as well. Just having a little bit of career so far, I’ve dealt with a lot of turnover, trades, releases, and tough decisions. I understand how difficult the business of baseball is, I try not to think too much about it, but it’s funny to hear my name compared to a lot of great players around the league, I started to think I’m pretty good, too.”

Red Sox's Triston Casas speaks about “click bait”

Last season, Casas hit a .241 batting average to go along with 13 home runs and 32 RBIs in 63 games. Even though the Red Sox have been active during the offseason, the star first baseman would say that the team has informed him that “none” of the rumors are true and classified it as “clickbait.”

“They’ve told me that none of the rumors are true,” Casas said. “Maybe all that other stuff is clickbait.”

Casas has been with the Red Sox for the past three seasons as he looks to have a bright future at 24 years old. He would also speak to the media about the appreciation he has for the city.

“I love Boston,” Casas said. “I love everything about it. They’ve welcomed me with open arms since my first professional day. It would be great to play here as long as possible. I love the fans and they welcome me generously all the time. I would love to play the rest of my career here, but if it’s elsewhere, I just feel like March (27) I’m going to be playing a major-league game. Just focused on that.”

Boston looks to bounce back after finishing 81-81 which put them third in the AL East, eliminated from playoff contention.