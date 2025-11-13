The Boston Red Sox made the postseason in 2025, but that has now given way to an offseason full of questions. Third base is a position of interest, especially after the Rafael Devers trade. When asked about Alex Bregman's future with the Red Sox, his agent Scott Boras gave a typical answer that will leave fans wondering about the future.

“In Boston, we learned a lot about Bregman in ‘25,” Boras said at the GM Meetings, per Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. “Because in Boston prior to ’25 they had a lot of lineup donut holes, and certainly prior to ’25, Boston has been kind of a club that has dunkin’ well below the playoff line. So I think it was a bad roast in Beantown. Give the owners credit in ’25. They went out, spent some Starbucks to bring in a Bregman blend that led them to the playoffs. I’m sure the Boston fans don’t want this to be just a cup of coffee, and no one wants a Breg-xit.”

The super-agent continued, “I think all teams learned outside of Houston that if you want to have someone that’s going to lead a championship army, there is no better general.”

The Red Sox signed Bregman to a deal worth $40 million for last year. That included an option for the 2026 season that he declined after a strong season. That could lead to a long-term deal between Bregman and the Red Sox. But it could also lead to a bidding war with the same competitors as last year, like the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs.

Boras's reputation is getting the most money for his clients. That included Aaron Judge, who declined a contract before hitting 62 homers in a season. Bregman will almost certainly take the highest offer, which could come from Boston. But will there be a Breg-xit?