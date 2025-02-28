It took more than a year, but the Boston Red Sox finally validated the infamous “full throttle” comments that chairman Tom Werner made in November of 2023. He and the rest of the team's higher-ups infused false hope into the soul of the passionate fan base. Consequently, people entered this offseason with genuine trepidation. But Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow delivered.

The Red Sox acquired Garrett Crochet in a trade with the Chicago White Sox and then signed free agents Alex Bregman, Walker Buehler and Aroldis Chapman. While there are varying degrees of risk attached to each of those additions, theoretically, the organization has now assembled a roster that should vie for a playoff berth in a fairly wide-open American League (only the New York Yankees truly stand out).

A discernible sense of optimism, the authentic kind that has been missing for a few years now, is sweeping Red Sox Nation. Expectations are high in spring training. Before the ballclub can attempt to realize those lofty, October-based aspirations, it must determine the final roster for the 2025 season.

The next few weeks will afford Boston the time to make potentially pivotal determinations in its infield and starting pitching rotation. Important position battles, one of which could be especially tense, might take place during this tune-up period. It is our job to identify the three most competitive ones to monitor with spring training already underway.

With the first step toward a Red Sox rejuvenation complete, the franchise must now take its next strides in Fenway South at Fort Myers, Florida. We will break down the players who are eyeing big roles on the team. Optimally, iron will sharpen iron.

Boston's third base situation is unfortunately dominating headlines

Rafael Devers is giving us no choice but to begin at the hot corner. The three-time All-Star dampened some of the enthusiasm surrounding the club after he revealed that he wishes to stay at third base and has no desire to become a full-time designated hitter.

Alex Bregman, who won a Gold Glove at the position last season and is undeniably the superior fielder, knew that moving to second was a strong possibility when he inked a three-year, $120 million deal with the Sox. He understands the assignment, which is to do anything necessary to help the team win games. So, essentially there is only a position battle if manager Alex Cora decides it is imperative.

Devers' pride is understandable. Superb talents are intent on proving they have no glaring weaknesses. The defensive metrics tell a brutal story, however. The 28-year-old totaled -9 defensive runs saved and -6 outs above average in 2024, per FanGraphs. Devers claims he was promised third base long-term when signing a $300-plus-million extension more than two years ago.

As Cora says, though, the man who negotiated the deal, former Red Sox front office leader Chaim Bloom, is due to become the next president of baseball operations on the St. Louis Cardinals. Infield defense has contributed to Boston's recent pitfalls, and unfortunately, the face of the franchise is a noticeable part of that problem. Bregman at third rationally gives the squad its best group on the diamond.

But maybe this is the sense of urgency Rafael Devers needs to elevate his quality of play this year. Even the suggestion of a spring training competition lets the two-time Silver Slugger know he has to bring it in order to secure the spot. Devers has yet to make his Grapefruit League debut, but Bregman has been manning third base in the meantime. Things could get real interesting real fast.

Red Sox starting rotation



The chatter surrounding third base, which Bregman has tried his best to defuse, is obscuring another interesting spring training storyline. How will the pitching rotation look once the season starts?

Boston has struggled to build an effective starting staff in recent years, both on paper and on the mound. Although right-hander Tanner Houck broke through with an All-Star campaign, the rest of the group posted an ERA greater than 4.00. This season, the unit is brimming with depth. There is a strong element of unpredictability present in the rotation, but also a welcome burst of credibility.

Lefty Garrett Crochet is the first Sox hurler who looks the part of an ace since Chris Sale first arrived in Boston more than eight years ago. Houck is also a lock, obviously. After him, things get tricky.

Brayan Bello, despite living in the land of mediocrity for much of his young career, has done enough to keep his spot for now. He is gradually building up strength after dealing with shoulder soreness early in spring training. The team thinks he will be good to go for the start of the season. That same ray of optimism does not shine on Kutter Crawford, however.

The fellow righty and last year's Red Sox workhorse (team-high 33 starts) is nursing a knee injury and in danger of not being ready by Opening Day. This is where the aforementioned infusion of depth will hopefully come in handy.

Can Richard Fitts or Cooper Criswell sneak into the rotation?

Walker Buehler started to show signs of his old self in the World Series and will rake in a guaranteed $21 million in 2025, so we can probably slot him into the rotation as well. 2019 All-Star Lucas Giolito accepted a $19 million player option after undergoing a season-ending internal brace procedure to repair his UCL last year. Management anticipates that he will be ready by the time spring training wraps up.

These two veteran arms are unlikely to recapture their past forms, but they can still be important additions to the staff by simply earning a consistent role in the rotation at this stage of their respective careers. If they show cracks or suffer setbacks in the next few weeks, though, Richard Fitts or Cooper Criswell could make a compelling case to Cora.

Fitts, a 25-year-old sixth-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, was terrific in the final month of last season. He tallied a 1.74 ERA and allowed 19 hits in 20 2/3 innings. Fitts is not a big strikeout guy (only nine Ks), but he is an intriguing throwback who accomplished the most important job of a pitcher– getting batters out.

Criswell was a valuable spot starter and also worked out of the bullpen, posting 4.08 ERA in just under 100 innings in 2024. While he is not a strikeout machine, either, the 28-year-old has shown he can contribute for an extended stretch.

If the Red Sox are weighing dollar signs in their decision, then Giolito and Buehler are practically guaranteed starting jobs. Though, if management is at least open to the idea of sending one of those hefty contracts to the bullpen, then Fitts or Criswell might have a chance to squeeze into the rotation on merit.

Sox must hit on their spring training assessments

Boston has already played a handful of Grapefruit League games, and it will have difficult decisions to make during the remainder of spring training. Will they move Rafael Devers to DH? And if so, does top 10 MLB prospect Kristian Campbell lock down second base? Would Masataka Yoshida subsequently get traded? Is it smart to go six deep in the starting pitching rotation until someone provides incontrovertible evidence that they are more suited for a role in the pen?

The fact that we are even asking these questions demonstrates how far the team has come. In theory, these are good problems to have, especially in February. The Red Sox can solve these quandaries in Fort Myers. Rest assured, however, failure to make the proper evaluations could prove costly once the season commences.

The city has watched an incomplete baseball product long enough. Craig Breslow and Alex Cora must figure out what gives Boston the best odds at contending for a playoff berth, nay a pennant.