The Boston Red Sox are hoping to survive the final nine games of the season and earn a spot in the American League playoffs. They have endured a difficult slump without the production of star rookie Roman Anthony (oblique) and they have lost eight of their last 12 games.

The Red Sox are starting their final road trip of the season with a three-game series against the Rays in Tampa. Outfielder Wilyer Abreu (calf strain) did not fly with his teammates to Florida, but he is scheduled to arrive there Saturday and he could be activated upon his arrival.

Abreu has missed more than a month of the season with an injury that looked mild at the time. However, he has been slow to recover. He had a positive workout at Fenway Park Friday, and he has been given the go-ahead to join his teammates.

The Red Sox could use his bat in the lineup. Abreu had belted 22 home runs this season before the injury and that still ranks second on the team in HRs to Trevor Story. Manager Alex Cora's team has struggled throughout the season to come through when runners have been in scoring position, and that problem has worsened since Anthony and Abreu have been out of the lineup.

Red Sox hoping to hold on to Wild Card position

Prior to Anthony's injury, the Red Sox had climbed to the top Wild Card spot in the American League and were within 2 1/2 games of the first-place Toronto Blue Jays.

After losing 2 of 3 games to the Athletics at Fenway Park, the Red Sox have fallen to the No. 3 Wild Card position and are just 1 1/2 games ahead of the onrushing Cleveland Guardian. During their recent slump, they have struggled to put runs on the board and their starting pitching has also let them down.

The exception to that has been ace left hander Garrett Crochet, who is scheduled to pitch in Friday night's series opener against the Rays. Crochet has a 16-5 record along with a 2.63 earned run average. He has struck out a league-leading 240 hitters and he has exceeded expectations after being acquired in the offseason from the Chicago White Sox.

Brayan Bello and Lucas Giolito are the team's No. 2 and 3 starters and both have faltered in the final month of the season. The Red Sox bullpen has also had its share of struggles, although closer Aroldis Chapman has had a sensational season and has registered 30 saves and a 1.23 ERA.