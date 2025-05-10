The Boston Red Sox are dealing with drama entering the second full month of the 2025 season. Rafael Devers and the organization are at odds over his responsibilities to the team. Amidst the incident, manager Alex Cora went about his business on Saturday, updating reporters and fans on the status of Walker Buehler's shoulder injury.

After he was added to the injured list on May 2, Buehler's injury had fans wondering when he could return. Cora gave them their answer, saying that the former Los Angeles Dodger could rejoin the rotation during their series against the New York Mets from May 19-21, according to Mass Live Red Sox writer Chris Cotillo.

The 30-year-old's return makes the Boston rotation whole, giving Garrett Crochet a fully healthy supporting case behind him. The Red Sox traded for Crochet from the Chicago White Sox and signed Buehler as a free agent. Those two moves were a part of what was a pivotal offseason for the team.

After winning just 81 games in 2024 and missing the playoffs, Boston is back in contention in the American League East. They are only a few games behind the New York Yankees in the standings. However, things could change very fast for Boston in the near future.

Devers is the face of Boston's team, but he is fighting with the organization. Cora and team management approached him and asked if he would be open to playing at first base. Devers refused saying the team promised him that he wouldn't play anywhere but the designated hitter spot. Red Sox free agent acquisition Alex Bregman bumped Devers from third base before the season began.

Getting Buehler back on the mound is big for the Red Sox. They hope that he can return and play well, shifting focus away from the drama surrounding Devers. Boston is in the running to win their division for the first time since they won the World Series in 2018. Clinching the division over the Yankees would be that much sweeter.