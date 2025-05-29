The Boston Red Sox sit at 27-31 more than two months into the 2025 season. Alex Bregman's injury changes Alex Cora's lineup, but fans have one move in mind. Red Sox fans want the team to call up Roman Anthony to the major leagues to play behind Jarren Duran.

However, Cora and Boston's chief baseball officer Craig Beslow are hesitant to bring him up to the majors. The Red Sox have a trio of talented young players currently biding their time in the minor leagues. Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, and Kristian Campbell have done well in the minor leagues. However, Boston's lineup doesn't have any spots for them to easily fit into.

Bregman's absence from the field gave Mayer the chance he was waiting for. Campbell and Anthony, on the other hand, sit behind veterans in the outfield. Jarren Duran earned his first All-Star appearance in 2024, and the team's other two outfielders have proved themselves during their three years in the majors.

According to Breslow, Boston is waiting on bringing their prospects to the major leagues. He told ESPN that the Red Sox want to see which one of their young up-and-comers are capable of making the biggest impact at the next level.

“It's really difficult to predict that someone is going to be successful out of the gate,” Craig Breslow said. “You're making these long-term, probabilistic bets that guys who perform the way Kristian and Marcelo and Roman have tend to be productive big leaguers. But does that happen in Week 1, Month 1, Season 1? You don't know. You try to round out their development as well as possible.”

Anthony's call-up could come sooner than he thought. Boston's injuries, combined with their fall in the American League East, put Cora in a flexible position. The team might give Duran and Ceddanne Rafaela some rest in order to give their fans what they have been waiting for.

Anthony Campbell, and Mayer represent the Red Sox's future, and fans hope that Anthony joins Boston soon. Mayer made his debut for Boston facing high expectations.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Red Sox's top prospect can handle things as well as Mayer did. Until then, the power lies with Cora and Breslow to decide when he is ready to make his major league debut.