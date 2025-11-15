The Boston Red Sox improved last season and made it back into the postseason after a four-year absence. However, they lost to the New York Yankees in the Wild Card round and that's simply not good enough for manager Alex Cora, his players or Red Sox fans.

The Red Sox are expected to be active players in the offseason as they have multiple needs. They are expected to go after Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber, Mets 1st baseman Pete Alonso and make a strong run at bringing back 3rd baseman Alex Bregman. They also need a solid starting pitcher who can fill the No. 2 role in the rotation behind Garrett Crochet.

It seems unlikely that the Red Sox will be able to make all of those moves, but chief baseball officer Craig Breslow can't sit by on the sidelines and hope to get a few scraps. He has to be aggressive if the team is going to show enough improvement to get past the American League champion Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees.

Those are major moves that will change the structure of the team and the batting order, but there are other moves that can be made as well that would strengthen the team. One of those moves is bringing in free agent outfielder Mike Yastrzemski to fill in as an outfielder and strengthen the bench.

Long-time Boston Globe columnist Dan Shaughnessy brought up the idea of bringing in Yastrzemski in one of his recent columns, and it seems that the motivation for doing so is the romantic nature of bringing in a name that has meant so much in this legendary team's history. There is no denying that fact, but Yastrzemski would also have a practical value.

Trading an outfielder would create room for Yaz

The grandson of all-time Red Sox great Carl Yastrzemski would seem to cause a glut in the outfield since the Red Sox have outfielders Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu and potential superstar Roman Anthony. Yastrzemski would not seem to be any more vital than the team's fifth outfielder if they were able to bring him into the fold.

However, the Red Sox have needs and opposing teams value several of the team's players. Perhaps no player is more attractive than Duran, who has speed, power and the ability to make tough catches at multiple positions in the outfield. Duran had a brilliant season in 2024 when he won the Most Valuable Player Award in the All-Star game and he was also solid last year. He could bring in a legitimate starting pitcher ina trade.

Yastrzemski would be a solid fit as a fourth outfielder. Yastrzemski is a seven-year Major League veteran, having spent nearly all of his career on the West Coast with the San Francisco Giants before he was sent to the Kansas City Royals at the trade deadline last year. He had a memorable start to his his career in 2019 when he belted 21 home runs and drove in 55 runs while slashing .272/.334/.518. Yaz also hit .297 with 10 home runs in the Covid-impacted 2020 season.

He has continued to be a productive player in the years that followed, although not quite at that level as his numbers have diminished a bit. However, Yastrzemski is a hard working hustler who leaves it all on the field on an every-game basis. He can play left field — like his grandfather — or do a solid job in right field.

Yastrzemski could be a rallying point for Red Sox

That may be the position that he sees the most action if the Red Sox bring him in. Abreu has had injury issues in the past — he was on the sidelines for 47 games last year — and he is somewhat inconsistent. He has excellent power when he is relaxed and on a hot streak, but he struck out 101 times last year. Abreu has won the Gold Glove each of the past two seasons, but that is largely due to his powerful arm. He will miss some fly balls that he should catch and having Rafaella next to him is a big advantage.

As the season plays along, Cora would find ways to get Yastrzemski at bats as an outfielder, designated hitter or pinch hitter. The Red Sox fans would love seeing a legacy player in uniform and making contributions. If the Red Sox bring in the right players in the offseason, the presence of Yastrzemski could be the cherry on top of the cake that leads to a most memorable season for Fenway denizens.