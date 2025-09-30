Indeed, emotions are running high for the Chicago Cubs as they take on the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card series. As a result, the Cubs are looking to lean on omens to keep them focused on the task at hand.

Before the start of Game 1 on Tuesday, Cubs slugger Kyle Tucker decided to represent a Chicago legend for good luck. As he walked into Wrigley Field, he was donning a Michael Jordan shirt.

Kyle Tucker pulled up for Game 1 of the Wild Card round between the Cubs and Padres rocking a Michael Jordan shirt 🔥 (📸: @Cubs) pic.twitter.com/tD64IcPAnm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Cubs are making their first playoff appearance since 2020 when they played in the Wild Card Series. Also, they have home field advantage against the Padres throughout the duration of the best of three series.

Before the season ended, Tucker made a return to the lineup during the final series against the St. Louis Cardinals. This was after a period of uncertainty due a calf strain. Altogether, Tucker ended the regular season batting .266 with 22 home runs and 73 RBIs.

All the while, a possible contract extension is potentially awaiting him at the end of the season. A solid performance in October could potentially lead him down the path of finalizing his place in Chicago.

If that is the case, he could become a Chicago legend in the making.

Michael Jordan was a presence at Wrigley

It is actually quite fitting for Tucker to wear MJ before the start of a big game. In actuality, Jordan was a frequent guest at Wrigley Field at various points in his career, both on the field and in the box.

In 1994, Jordan played in an exhibition game at Wrigley between the White Sox and the Cubs. This is while he was playing minor league baseball with the Birmingham Barons. During the game, Jordan hit an RBI double and went 2-for-5.

In 1998, Jordan threw out the first pitch at Wrigley before a one game playoff between the Cubs and the San Francisco Giants.