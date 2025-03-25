After signing with the Chicago Cubs as a non-roster invitee, manager Craig Counsell has announced that right-handed pitcher Brad Keller will be on the roster for opening day.

The Cubs are coming off playing in the Tokyo Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Keller wasn't on the official roster but was able to travel with the team.

Keller was notified by Counsell of his being added to the roster on Tuesday, per Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times. The Cubs will open the season on the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 27 and will have their home opener on April 4 against the San Diego Padres.

Keller has played for the Kansas City Royals, Chicago White Sox, and the Boston Red Sox since coming into the league in 2018. He has a 38-57 record and has pitched in 166 games, with an ERA of 4.34 and 538 career strikeouts. His typical pitches are the fastball, slider, and cutter.

Brad Keller's velocity has improved

Keller is coming off his first spring training with the Cubs. He finished with robust numbers, including an ERA of 3.86 in 11.2 innings pitched. Keller pitched in seven games, won a game, saved a game, and struck out 13 batters.

He has received praise from the Cubs for his increased velocity, as evident by striking out Brian McCann of the Atlanta Braves on a 98 mph fastball.

During his time with the Red Sox, Keller made it a point to work on improving his velocity. He focused on using his legs more to generate more strength in his delivery. As a result, Keller can throw the ball harder. His fastball speed has increased from 93.8 mph to 96.3 mph over a year.

This season, Keller will come in as a relief pitcher. However, he could have a chance to start in the back of the rotation in case of injury.