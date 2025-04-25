The Chicago Cubs recently earned a two-game sweep against the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was revenge for the Cubs after the Dodgers accomplished the same feat against them in Japan to begin the season. In mid-April, the Cubs and Dodgers played a series in Los Angeles, and Chicago won two out of three contests as well. Chicago has clearly turned things around since the season began, something Dave Roberts has noticed.

“This team is a completely different ball club than the one we saw in Tokyo,” Roberts said, via Jesse Rogers of ESPN. “They're playing a lot better.”

Playing well against the Dodgers is an impressive accomplishment. However, the Cubs are taking care of business against other teams as well. Overall, Chicago holds a 16-10 record. The Cubs lead the National League Central division, with the second place Milwaukee Brewers sitting three games behind them in the standings.

So is this simply a hot start or are the Cubs a true contender?

Kyle Tucker looks like an MVP candidate. Carson Kelly is swinging the bat well. Players such as Seiya Suzuki and Pete Crow-Armstrong have also stepped up. The Cubs have found success despite star shortstop Dansby Swanson's early-season struggles.

If Swanson can get back on track, the Cubs will be especially dangerous.

On the pitching side, Shota Imanaga would be a National League Cy Young candidate if the season ended today. Matthew Boyd has also found success in Chicago's starting rotation. The team needs more consistency from other starters, but the pitching has been good enough to win games.

The Cubs could look to trade for another starting pitcher ahead of the deadline in July. This is a team that appears to be a serious contender. Chicago will try to continue playing well on Friday afternoon against the Philadelphia Phillies.