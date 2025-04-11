The Chicago White Sox embarrassed the Angels on Opening Day with a 8-1 victory. Since then, however, the White Sox have gone just 1-10 and their current losing streak grew to eight games after Thursday’s defeat to the Cleveland Guardians. Chicago is off to yet another brutal start in 2025 and former White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn gave his take on the team’s issues.

“Obviously Chicago is behind everybody. It’s just the honest truth,” Lynn said via Foul Territory on X.

“There’s a lot of great people there but when it comes to top-to-bottom organizationally, like, even minor leagues, coming up. I went down and spent a month rehabbing my knee there and I stayed with the Triple-A team. And just seeing the way that things were going about and stuff like that there definitely needs to be some changes and there still probably needs to be some changes just going off some of the things I’ve heard and seen,” Lynn added.

Lance Lynn recognizes the White Sox's issues

Last season, the White Sox lost the most games in modern MLB history. They have two playoff appearances in the last 16 years and haven't won a postseason series since winning the World Series in 2005. Despite this, owner Jerry Reinsdorf refuses to sell the team.

After dropping a record 121 games in 2024, White Sox’s GM Chris Getz set a laughably low bar for this season, stating simply that he thinks they’ll win more games in 2025. Still, that goal could be difficult to reach after the team traded its best pitcher, Garrett Crochet, to the Boston Red Sox over the offseason.

Lynn last pitched for Chicago in the first half of 2023. He spent two and a half seasons with the White Sox, getting selected to the All-Star Game and finishing third in Cy Young voting in 2021.

Lynn reunited with the St. Louis Cardinals last season on a one-year deal. He decided to retire from baseball after failing to find a new team this offseason.