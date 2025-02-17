Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. has been floated in trade rumors since before the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline, and those resurfaced this offseason. After a down season in 2024 marred by more injuries, Robert is doing his best to control what he can control.

“My agent was explaining to me how it works and where we are at in every situation [this offseason], and I think we did a good job with that,” Luis Robert Jr. said, via Jesse Rogers of ESPN. “I try not to pay attention to that. I know what my job it. My job is to come here and do my best every day, and [a trade is] something I can't control.”

The White Sox made history with how much they lost last season. Part of the reason Chicago was as bad as it was last season is due to the disappointing season from Robert, who has the ability to be one of the game's best outfielders when performing to his potential. He is just one year separated from hitting 38 home runs and stealing 20 bases while playing quality defense in center field.

Robert revealed that he is going to try to play smarter in 2025 to try to get back to the level that he was at in 2023, especially when it comes to the early part of the season when it is cold.

“I think one of the things that's probably going to adjust is for whatever reason those injuries had happened in the first month of the season, when it's cold,” Robert said, via Rogers. “I will probably have to adjust a little bit my game the first month because it's cold and you have to make some changes.”

Robert said that taking the game situation into account will be a part of the adjustments that he makes in the early going.

“Be a smart player, run when I need to run, knowing the situation of the game, when is the best time for me to push it a little bit,” Robert said. “Just doing that, being smarter.”

The White Sox ultimately might still trade Robert, especially if he rebuilds some value in the early going this season, but either way, he hopes to bounce back from what was a nightmare 2024 season.