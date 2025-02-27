As fans predict the record for the Chicago White Sox this upcoming season after last season where they lost a whopping 121 games, there could be some that consider them far away from being a contender. While there is a low bar set for the White Sox, pitcher Martin Perez would have a different viewpoint on this team heading into the 2025 season.

With the team amid spring training, it's all for preparation as Opening Day will come sooner than most people think and when looking at Chicago's outlook, it's not great. However, Perez is willing to argue that notion, even going as far as to say that the team are “going to be contenders” according to Scott Merkin.

“People think we are not contenders, but we are going to be contenders,” Perez said. “We are here for a reason, we don’t care what the people say, we just have to focus on our team and go out there and perform. Do what we have to do to win the game at the end of the night.”

The 33-year-old pitcher seems confident in his team, which will be his first season with Chicago once the season gets underway as he spent last season with the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres.

White Sox will be led by new manager Will Venable

While Perez's comments seem far-fetched for most, there is no doubt that it's a new era for the ball club as the White Sox have a new manager in Will Venable after Grady Sizemore was the interim last season when they moved on from Pedro Grifol. One player who was a teammate with Venable was Joey Gallo on the Texas Rangers, who is currently with the team, as he had nothing but good things to say about the first-year manager according to The Chicago Sun Times.

“When I played with him, I thought, ‘He’s going to manage one day,’” Gallo said.

“There’s guys you’re around in the clubhouse that have manager-type vibes and are very respected throughout all of baseball, respected throughout the whole clubhouse,” Gallo continued. “He was one of those guys always, was always helping younger guys. And you could tell he had a natural leadership type of personality. It was easy to see that he would be a manager one day.”

Chicago looks to improve after a dreadful season last year in Venable's first year, though one must think it can only go up after losing 121 games.