ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Chicago White Sox had the worst season in baseball history and look to pretend it didn't happen as they get ready for 2025. Things can only get better from here as we share our MLB odds series with a Chicago White Sox over/under win total prediction and pick.

The White Sox had the worst season in baseball history, going 41-121 in 2024. Pathetically, the losses piled up, and the Sox were bad enough to lose to a minor-league team probably. The Sox started 3-22. Then, they also endured 14-game and 21-game losing streaks. Things are awful on the Southside now. Somehow, it is so bad that General Manager Chris Getz says that the bar cannot get any lower and believes his team will win more games, even if it is a minuscule number.

The Sox are not going to win their division. Also, they won't compete for the playoffs. But the goal is to show any improvement, and the line currently sits at 52.5. That would be an 11-win swing. Is that impossible? No, it's not impossible. But they haven't added many players in the offseason to inspire hope.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: 2025 Win Total Odds

Over 52.5 Wins: -118

Under 52.5 Wins: -104

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why You Should Bet the Over

Okay, we are not talking playoffs. We are talking wins. Yes, the Sox are capable. But they have to start small. They cannot make the bad mistakes that plagued them last season when they committed 105 errors, among the worst in baseball. The defense can save some runs. But the defense will feel less pressure if the offense can make some noise.

Luis Robert Jr. had a bad season, and it reflected on the field and at the plate. Unfortunately, he hit just .224 with 14 home runs and 35 RBIs over 393 at-bats. Robert wishes to get back to what he did the previous season when he hit .264 with 38 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 90 runs over 145 games. While his injuries were not completely to blame for the team's struggles, Robert struggled and must find his form to give the Sox any chance of improvement. If Robert is still on the Sox, he can and will be a big producer at the plate if he can stay healthy.

Left fielder Andrew Benintendi has potential. Yet, there is so much missing. Benintendi had an .830 OPS in the second half last season and will look to build on that. If he can find his form, he can become an important hitter in this lineup.

Starter Jonathan Cannon has a 93 MPH sinker that can be deceptive. Overall, his five-pitch mix yielded a 96.3 percent hard-hit rate. Davis Martin has a 94 MPH slider that held hitters to .121. Meanwhile, Drew Thorpe produced a changeup that created quick innings. New starter Bryce Wilson has the potential to be a solid starter.

The bullpen ranked 28th in baseball. Yet, two positives exist. Closer Justin Anderson has a good fastball with a swing-and-miss slider, while Fraser Ellard has a slider that held hitters to .077 last season.

The White Sox will win 53 games this season because there is nowhere to go but up, and they will have more motivation to improve. Also, their rotation has the potential to be decent.

Why You Should Bet the Under

The White Sox were swept 20 times last season. Yes, you read that right, 20 times. That was grand-scale bad. Remarkably, that set the record for most sweeps endured by a team in baseball history.

While there is potential, the results have to happen. First baseman Andrew Vaughn has an increasing chase rate and is starting to look like a bust. Additionally, Lenyn Sosa is not patient at the plate. Miguel Vargas was a .308 hitter in the minors but a 1.75 hitter over 509 plate appearances in the majors. Catcher Korey Lee hit .181 in 161 games.

The rotation has the ability to thrive but is young and immature. How will their confidence be at the first sign of trouble? Moreover, can this rotation sustain any injury setbacks? Those are questions this team must answer.

The White Sox will not reach 53 wins because they are still the worst roster in baseball. Additionally, they have so many holes in their lineup, rotation, and bullpen and have not done enough to answer these questions.

Final White Sox Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

Before their historic crater down to the worst record in baseball, the Sox went 61-101 in 2023. Ultimately, I think that is likely because this team is still awful but not nearly as bad as last season. Basically, there will be some motivation from the Sox to show they are not easy to beat despite evidence to the contrary. I think this is a 55-win team. Yes, they are still awful. But they are not historically bad anymore.

Final White Sox Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Over 52.5 Wins (-118)