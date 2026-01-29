The Chicago White Sox look to improve after two awful seasons. Now, they just released the Spring Training invitee list, which includes a former Mets prospect.

pic.twitter.com/2KlvDyovSD — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) January 29, 2026 Expand Tweet

Among the White Sox spring training invitees are Lamonte Wade Jr. and former Mets' prospect Jarred Kelenic. So far, the Sox have been busy. Last week, the White Sox traded Luis Robert to the Mets, beginning a new era for this team. Now, there is some hope that a future for this team might be brighter, especially if they continue to build with prospects. But they will also attempt to compete with some former prospects.

Article Continues Below

Kelenic was originally a first-round draft pick by the Mets, but made his debut in 2021 with the Seattle Mariners. Overall, he has hit .211 in his career with 49 home runs, 156 RBIs, and 161 runs, along with 455 strikeouts over 407 games. Last season, he played just 24 games with the Atlanta Braves, batting .167 with two home runs, two RBIs, five runs, and 23 strikeouts.

Wade has hit .236 with 55 home runs, 185 RBIs, and 222 runs over 1,617 at-bats in his career. Last year, he struggled, batting just .167 with two home runs, 18 RBIs, and 19 runs in combined time with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels.

The Sox brought in Kelenic this offseason and plan to give him a chance to compete. Currently, the plan is for Kelenic to likely be a platoon player coming off the bench. While he could earn some extra playing time, Kelenic will likely be an extra bat off the bench. The White Sox spring training begins on February 20, 2026, and will be the first look at this team after the trade of Robert.