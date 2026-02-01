The Chicago White Sox are hopeful of having a respectable team in 2026. The South Siders have been struggling for years, setting a record for losses two years ago. There was improvement last year under manager Will Venable and the team appears to be moving in the right direction.

The White Sox finished in last place in the American League Central a season ago with a 60-102 record, and that was 19 games better than their 41-121 record in 2024. The White Sox also lost 101 games in 2023, and their fans have become accustomed to going past the century mark in losses on an every-year basis.

There is legitimate hope that the White Sox can escape the AL Central cellar, avoid 100 losses and perhaps make a run at 70-75 wins in 2026. General manager Chris Getz has been busy in the offseason as he has made every effort to upgrade the roster and give Venable a hard-working and hustling team that can put pressure on opponents. That is something the White Sox have been unable to do for more than three seasons.

However, there are still more moves to make.

White Sox need to upgrade pitching staff

There have been several key additions that we will go over in this piece, but as the White Sox prepare for spring training, they need help with their starting pitchers.

They need to sign a starter like Zac Gallen of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Gallen is not coming off his best season, and that could allow a team like the White Sox to make a solid bid for his services.

The 30-year-old right hander had a 13-15 record for the Diamondbacks with a much higher than expected 4.83 earned run average last year. While he did make 33 starts and pitch 192.0 innings, he gave up a career-high 31 home runs and was quite hittable throughout the season.

Gallen had records of 12-4, 17-9 and 14-6 in the three prior seasons.

His ability to post is something that the White Sox need badly. He averaged 31 starts in those three seasons. He had a 2.54 ERA in 2022, and he was never higher than 3.65 during those 3 seasons.

If the White Sox can't bring Gallen into the fold, they need to take a look at former White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito, who had a respectable season for the Boston Red Sox last year.

Article Continues Below

Giolito had been something of a baseball vagabond prior to last season, as he went from the White Sox to the Los Angeles Angels to the Cleveland Guardian before coming to an agreement with the Red Sox in 2025. He had a 10-4 record with a solid 3.41 ERA in Boston. He made 26 starts for the Red Sox and pitched 145.0 innings. That's the most Giolito threw for any one team since he gave the White Sox 161.2 innings in 2022.

Signing Gallen or Giolito would be a significant upgrade for the White Sox pitching staff in 2026.

Key White Sox acquisitions in the offseason

Some of the biggest moves the White Sox have made in the offseason include trading outfielder Luis Robert Jr. to the New York Mets for Lusiangel Acuna. Robert has power and athletic ability, but he has been symbolic of the White Sox' losing ways. He was an oft-injured, mistake-prone disappointment for the White Sox and the Mets are hoping that a change of scenery will turn his career around.

Acuna is the brother of Braves superstar Ronald Acuna, and he is a brilliant athlete who has flashed his talent at the minor league level. The White Sox are hopeful that he can become a key contributor in upcoming season. He can play multiple positions, but it seems likely that he will slide into Robert's centerfield spot.

The bullpen has been a particular soft spot for the White Sox and they believe they have improved in that area by signing Seranthony Dominguez to a two-year, $20 million contract.

Dominguez will be used in a closer's role after coming through with a 3.16 earned run average and striking out 79 batters in 62.2 innings for the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays last season. Dominguez has the stuff to strikeout key hitters at big moments, but walks have troubled him throughout his career. If the White Sox were pennant contenders, Dominguez might not be the closer the team would want to employ. But they are just climbing the ladder, and he can help them become respectable.

Austin Hays has been a late signing for the White Sox and he will be a solid addition to the outfield. He belted 15 home runs and drove in 64 runs for the Reds last year while slashing .266/.315/.453. Hays can play either corner outfield position, and his strong arm means that Venable is likely to play him in right field this season. He appears to be the kind of player that can fit an opening in the middle of their lineup and get the big hits that have been missing.