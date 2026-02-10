The Chicago White Sox added some depth to their infield this offseason, by signing Japanese star free agent Munetaka Murakami. Known as a powerful hitter with a strong swing, Murakami has also proven to be human. In his first Major League Baseball practice, the infielder missed fielding a ground ball.

As a result, Chicago coaches made him go after it as it slithered into the outfield.

“Murakami missed this one and then ran into RF to get it. Coach: “You won’t miss many but when you do, we’ll go get them later,” ESPN reporter Jesse Rogers posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Rogers posted an image online of Murakami missing the ball.

Murakami missed this one and then ran into RF to get it. Coach: “You won’t miss many but when you do, we’ll go get them later.” pic.twitter.com/HRVScw2lqU — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) February 10, 2026

Murakami surprised some people this offseason when he decided to sign with Chicago. He had offers from several other teams, including the Pittsburgh Pirates. The infielder will work to turn things around for a team that lost more than 100 games in 2025.

Murakami is known as a versatile defender, who can play several infield positions including third base.

Article Continues Below

The White Sox are a team trying to rebuild

Chicago lost a lot of talent in the last few seasons. This offseason, the White Sox traded their star outfielder Luis Robert Jr. to the New York Mets. Chicago then also traded relief pitcher Bryan Hudson to the Mets.

Murakami is part of a group of guys that have a tough task ahead. Chicago has been mired in 100-plus loss seasons the last few years. In 2024, the White Sox lost 121 games. White Sox fans are desperate to see the team do better.

Chicago's management is excited to have Murakami on the roster. The White Sox unfortunately welcomed him in an awkward way. The team misspelled his name on his nameplate above his locker.

“I know that he made a post about it in jest. … We certainly are getting that fixed if we haven't already,” White Sox general manager Chris Getz said about that mishap, per MLB.com. “But yeah, he's a fun-loving guy, and [he] just wants to get out here and play baseball.”

The infielder has some help. The White Sox signed free agent outfielder Austin Hays this season to a contract. He last played with the Cincinnati Reds.