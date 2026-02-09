With the Chicago White Sox in the midst of the offseason, looking to improve after another disastrous season, the team continues to make moves to boost its pitching. As the White Sox have been bolstering their bullpen, they added another arm, this time to the starting rotation.

According to Joel Sherman of The New York Post, Chicago is signing veteran Erick Fedde to a one-year deal that is still ‘pending a physical.' Fedde spent last season with three teams, first with the St. Louis Cardinals, then was traded to the Atlanta Braves, and after he was waived, he finally finished out with the Milwaukee Brewers.

“Source: The White Sox and Erick Fedde are in agreement on a 1-year deal, pending physical,” Sherman wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Last season, Fedde pitched a 5.49 ERA to go along with 83 strikeouts and a 4-13 record in 32 appearances. Fedde has been in the majors since 2017, where the first six seasons were spent with the Washington Nationals. After not playing in 2023, he would play a year, funny enough, with the White Sox before being dealt to the Cardinals in 2024.

Erick Fedde makes another move in a “really good” White Sox offseason

Fedde is one name of many that have made for an intriguing offseason for Chicago, one that ESPN insider Jeff Passan even labeled as “really good.”

“The Chicago White Sox have had a really good offseason,” Passan wrote on X after the team signed Seranthony Dominguez on Jan. 23. “Munetaka Murakami fell into their laps. Seranthony Domínguez is a proven late-inning reliever. Anthony Kay, Sean Newcomb, getting Luisangel Acuña in the Luis Robert [Jr.] trade. Not contenders yet, but it's the right direction.”

At any rate, it may not make the team contenders, whether it be the Fedde signing or any other transaction, but as Passan mentioned, the ball club seems to be heading in the “right direction.” The White Sox are looking to improve after finishing with a 60-102 record, putting them dead last in the AL Central.