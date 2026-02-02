The Chicago White Sox earned praise this offseason for bold moves, from signing Japanese star Munetaka Murakami to trading All-Star Luis Robert Jr. Then the mood shifted. During Black History Month, the White Sox sparked controversy after posting a timeline of “momentous firsts” that did not include Frank Thomas. The omission stunned fans and quickly drew a public response from the Hall of Fame slugger himself.

On Sunday, the White Sox shared a timeline of the franchise’s “momentous firsts” on social media to commemorate the start of Black History Month. Hall of Fame slugger Frank Thomas voiced his displeasure over it. pic.twitter.com/a4PZPbgJZD — The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) February 1, 2026

For many, Thomas’ legacy defines modern White Sox baseball. Yet Chicago’s Black History Month tribute skipped over one of the greatest players in franchise history, turning celebration into backlash under the stadium lights.

“I Guess the black player who made you rich over there and holds all your records is forgettable! Don’t worry I’m taking Receipts!”

Thomas did not hold back. His words cut through the silence and landed with emotional force. So did the White Sox that once built its identity around him.

A White Sox legacy too big to ignore

Frank Thomas played for the White Sox from 1990 to 2005. Afterward, he finished his career with the Athletics and Blue Jays. Along the way, he became a five-time All-Star. Soon after, Thomas won back-to-back AL MVP awards in 1993 and 1994. He also earned four Silver Slugger honors and captured the AL batting title in 1997. In 2014, he entered the Hall of Fame as a first-ballot inductee with 83.7 percent of the vote. Today, his No. 35 hangs at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The numbers tell the story. Thomas finished with a .301/.419/.555 slash line, 521 home runs, and 1,704 RBI. He still holds White Sox franchise records in home runs, RBI, runs, doubles, extra-base hits, walks, slugging percentage, and on-base percentage. These are not just statistics. They are the backbone of the franchise.

In 2005, a fractured ankle limited him to 34 games and kept him off the postseason roster. Nevertheless, Thomas still received a World Series ring and celebrated with the team. Even then, his influence shaped that championship run beyond the box score.

Now, as Black History Month shines its spotlight, the White Sox face a deeper question for fans everywhere: how can a franchise honor history without overlooking Frank Thomas, the legend who built it?