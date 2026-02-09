Munetaka Murakami is the future of the Chicago White Sox. The Japanese star is set to make his major league debut with the team this Spring, and the White Sox are trying to bring in solid pieces to build around him.

Last week, the White Sox signed outfielder Austin Hays to be a big part of the lineup. After trading away Luis Robert Jr. to the New York Mets, the Sox now have a cheaper payroll and expect to play a lot of young players.

On Monday, the future star showed up at the team's locker room to a surprise. The White Sox had misspelled his first name, which can be humorous; however, it is not a good sign. One comment under the post was: “Wouldn't want him to get the false impression that they are a competent organization.”

Article Continues Below

There is no better comment.

The White Sox have a long way to go. It's been an embarrassing few seasons after having such high hopes with a talented roster around 2020-21. Seeing something like this happen shows that they don't seem to be heading in the right direction. Of course, it doesn't have anything to do with baseball, but organizations are successful when every single person is pulling the same rope. Misspelling a name indicates incompetence and laziness that relates to their recent performance on the field.

2026 is a new year, and there are much higher hopes this season than in years past. The White Sox are capable of winning over 70 games this season, which would be a major improvement.