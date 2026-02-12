The Chicago White Sox are facing renewed scrutiny after general manager Chris Getz repeatedly misidentified Luisangel Acuna during multiple offseason appearances. The mistake stands out because Acuna arrived as a central piece in the blockbuster trade that sent Luis Robert Jr. to the New York Mets in January.

The deal presented the 23-year-old Acuna as a crucial return. Getz has called him a switch hitter four times since the trade. The problem is straightforward, the infielder only bats from the right side.

The repeated misidentification has fueled frustration among fans who view attention to detail as essential during a pivotal organizational reset following the high-profile January trade. The situation has also sparked debate about internal communication and preparation within the organization’s leadership structure during transition.

That distinction is not small. A player’s handedness directly shapes lineup construction, platoon advantages, and long-term roster planning. Acuna’s profile has been widely documented, including broadcast graphics from Chicago Sports Network that list him as a right-handed hitter. Those same graphics highlighted his .939 OPS with Cardenales de Lara in the Venezuelan Winter League.

Roundtable Sports' Sam Phalen brought renewed attention to the issue Wednesday on his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, compiling four separate clips in which the White Sox GM described Acuna as a switch hitter.

Article Continues Below

Great job by many of you flagging this. Here are FOUR different times this offseason where #WhiteSox GM Chris Getz has referred to Luisangel Acuña as a switch hitter. Acuña is, in fact, NOT a switch hitter. Not great. Four times isn’t a misspeak. pic.twitter.com/yYYsHBH49w — Sam Phalen (@Sam_Phalen) February 11, 2026

Phalen argued that the repetition makes the explanation more difficult to dismiss as a simple slip of the tongue. The criticism centers less on one incorrect remark and more on perceived front-office diligence when discussing a key asset.

Perception holds significant importance for the White Sox. Acuna represents an important piece of the organization’s retooling process. Fans expect leadership to demonstrate command of basic player details, particularly when outlining the future after moving a franchise cornerstone.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Getz had not publicly clarified the error. Still, the conversation surrounding the front office has intensified. In a market seeking direction and accountability, even small factual missteps can amplify broader concerns about preparation and oversight.