Are the Chicago White Sox trying to compete in the AL Central? After a few miserable years of play, it seems the White Sox are trying to build a roster worthy of competing once again. The White Sox have essentially been underdogs in every game played over the last 2-3 seasons. What is crazy is that about five seasons ago, the White Sox looked promising with a talented roster. Oh, how things have changed.

On Wednesday, the Sox signed outfielder Austin Hays. Hays is a talented outfielder who deserves to be a starter on almost every team in the league. Hays played for the Baltimore Orioles but was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in 2024. Last season, he played for the Cincinnati Reds and was a huge part of the success in reaching the postseason.

Chicago wants Hays to be a starting outfielder for 2026. With Luis Robert now gone in New York as a Met, the only other respectable outfielder on the roster is Andrew Benintendi. Brooks Baldwin has potential, but the Sox needed another bat.

A potential lineup could look like this for the White Sox. You could easily move players around with this lineup.

Miguel Vargas Lenyn Sosa Munetaka Murakami Colson Montgomery Austin Hays Andrew Benintendi Brooks Baldwin Chase Meredith Kyle Teel

As part of the addition to bring in Hays, the Sox have designated pitcher Bryan Hudson for assignment.

“The Chicago White Sox have agreed to terms with outfielder Austin Hays on a one-year, $6-million contract, which includes a mutual option for the 2027 season. To make room for Hays on the 40-man roster, the White Sox designated left-handed pitcher Bryan Hudson for assignment.”

Chicago recently traded for Jordan Hicks from the Boston Red Sox. The team is doing what they can to build an appropriate roster for 2026.