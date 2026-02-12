Infielder Luisangel Acuna was the headliner in the Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert Jr trade with the New York Mets. However, general manager Chriz Getz may not be fully sure what he received in the trade.

As spring training opens up, Getz has referred to Acuna as a switch-hitter at least four times. The only problem? Acuna is not a switch-hitter. On Thursday, Getz finally addressed the gaffe, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

“So I probably have been getting carried away describing his versatility,” Getz said. “He can play every position on the field. Why does it have to stop there? I called Luisangel and told him that even though he’s just right-handed, we still love him.”

Acuna has hit from the right side of the plate throughout his career. Unless the White Sox plan on having him develop into a switch hitter, which would be a drastic change, Acuna will continue hitting from the right side.

Article Continues Below

No matter where he stands in the batter's box though, Getz is expected results. Over his first 109 games in the majors with the Mets, Acuna hit .248 with three home runs, 14 RBIs and 16 stolen bases. All of his steals came during his 95-game run in 2025, showing that speed will be a key part of his game.

As will Acuna's versatility. In the majors, Acuna has played every infield position except for first base. He even has a pair of games played in the outfield. The White Sox will be able to mix-and-match both his spot in the lineup and where he plays on the field.

But to Getz's shock, when Acuna steps into the box, it'll be on the right side. The GM will at least get to see how he operates as a hitter fully during spring training.