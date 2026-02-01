The Chicago White Sox continued their rebuild for the 2026 season on Sunday. Chicago is picking up relief pitcher Jordan Hicks in a trade with the Boston Red Sox, per ESPN.

Chicago is also adding a second pitcher with the deal.

“Trade news: The Chicago White Sox are acquiring veteran right-hander Jordan Hicks and right-handed pitching prospect David Sandlin in a trade with the Boston Red Sox, sources tell ESPN,” Jeff Passan reported to X, formerly Twitter.

The White Sox are also getting some financial support in the Hicks deal. Chicago is sending pitcher Gage Ziehl to Boston.

“The Red Sox are sending $8 million (of Hicks’ $24 million) to Chicago as part of this trade, league sources said,” The Athletic's Will Sammon reported on social media.

Hicks finished the 2025 regular season with two victories, and two saves. He played for the Red Sox and San Francisco Giants throughout the campaign.

Chicago is engaging in several trades this offseason, to try and bolster the team. The White Sox famously traded star outfielder Luis Robert Jr. to the New York Mets in recent days.

White Sox are searching for answers in 2026

Chicago suffered yet another season in 2025 with at least 100 losses. White Sox fans are thirsting to see the team have success once again.

The club made a big splash this offseason by signing Japanese free agent infielder Munetaka Murakami. Murakami is expected to help the team's offense. Chicago also signed free agent outfielder Austin Hays in recent days. Hays hit 15 home runs for the Cincinnati Reds in 2025.

“The 30-year-old outfielder started the season with 12 hits in his first 28 at-bats and was batting over .300 as late as June 27, also carrying a .500 slugging percentage into the final week of July,” MLB.com reported about Hays.

The additions of Hays and Murakami are expected to help the offense. Hicks meanwhile will be used to bolster the bullpen. The hurler is a veteran who has 35 career saves in the regular season.

Chicago finished the 2025 season with a 60-102 record. The club was last in the American League Central. Spring Training games begin in late February for Chicago.