With Munetaka Murakami playing for the Chicago White Sox, there is no doubt a lot of excitement brewing on the team with the acquisition, especially with the production he had playing professional baseball in Japan. As the White Sox star in Murakami is practicing with the team, a coach on the team has a take on the 26-year-old that is bound to make any fan excited.

Chicago's director of hitting, Ryan Fuller, spoke about Murakami on Monday, expressing why he thinks the first baseman is “special.”

“Mune is special, and I think you see immediately there’s a level of confidence here amidst everything being new here,” Fuller said, according to Scott Merkin.

While there could be some who are surprised that Murakami chose to play for the White Sox, he would say through an interpreter that he felt “destined” to play for the team.

“I feel there are lot of exciting young players here. Just as my career panned out in Japan, I went to a team that was very young and we got to the promised land of winning the championship there. I kinda feel something similar here, I feel like I’m destined to be here,” Murakami said through his translator, according to Chuck Garfien of CHSN.

There's no denying how “big of a deal” Murakami is to bringing his talents to the MLB, with the same sentiments being echoed by White Sox manager Will Venable.

“We are getting an understanding of how big of a deal Mune is,” Venable said, via MLB.com. “Certainly, the attention he gets is well deserved for what he’s accomplished. We are excited to see everyone who comes along with that.”

At any rate, Murakami looks to make noise in his first season in the majors in 2026.